When will Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali' hit OTT?
What's the story
The Telugu period action drama Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, was released on Friday. The film, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, explores the life of a brave warrior who stands against British colonial oppression during the Madras Famine era. Now, fans are curious about its OTT release. Here's everything to know.
OTT details
OTT platform and tentative release date
According to TOI and Filmibeat, Ranabaali is likely to be available on Netflix after its theatrical run.
While the official OTT release date is awaited, most films hit streaming six to eight weeks after their theatrical release.
The drama will reportedly be accessible in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
Film synopsis
Story of 'Ranabaali' and character played by Mandanna
Set in 19th-century India, Ranabaali draws inspiration from the Madras Famine of 1876-78.
Deverakonda plays the titular character who rises against British rule, while Mandanna portrays his wife Jayamma.
Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo features as Sir Theodore Hector, the British antagonist.
The film highlights the exploitation and suffering caused by colonial rule, with some estimates suggesting nearly 100 million deaths and $45 trillion in wealth extracted from India during this period.