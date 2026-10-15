Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali' targets solid opening; earns ₹5cr in advance
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, has reportedly sold ₹6.49cr in advance bookings (₹4.93cr without block seats) across six show dates. The first day (Friday) leads with a gross of ₹2.33cr, while Hyderabad emerged as the top city with earnings of ₹84.53Lac. The data is based on 1,639 shows at 464 cinemas in 203 cities.
Sales report
'Ranabaali' sold 1.5L tickets for Day 1
On its opening day, Ranabaali sold 1.55L tickets across 1,639 shows with an average occupancy of 24%.
The film had six houseful shows, four of which were fully sold out.
The top states contributing to the gross earnings were Telangana (₹1.2cr), Andhra Pradesh (₹90.67L), and Karnataka (₹15.27L).
City report
Top cities for the film on its 1st day
Hyderabad was the top city for Ranabaali on its first day, contributing ₹84.53L to the gross earnings. Bengaluru followed with ₹14.85L and Vizag-Visakhapatnam with ₹11.08L.
The top 10 cities accounted for 61% of the total gross earnings.
The film's morning shows were the fastest to fill up, with an occupancy rate of 27%, while afternoon shows were slower at 22%.
Format analysis
Share of different versions of 'Ranabaali'
The Telugu 2D version of Ranabaali accounted for 99% of the gross earnings on Day 1, generating ₹2.28cr from 1,579 shows.
Premium formats such as IMAX, 4DX, Dolby, ICE, and EPIQ contributed to just 1% of the total gross from less than 1% of the shows.
The Tamil 2D version also contributed to the earnings with ₹65.86K from 30 shows on Friday.
The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and also stars Arnold Vosloo. It will be released on Friday.