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Home / News / Entertainment News / Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali' targets solid opening; earns ₹5cr in advance 
Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali' targets solid opening; earns ₹5cr in advance 
'Ranabaali' box office collection

Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali' targets solid opening; earns ₹5cr in advance 

By Shreya Mukherjee
Oct 15, 2026
10:57 am
What's the story

The much-anticipated film Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, has reportedly sold ₹6.49cr in advance bookings (₹4.93cr without block seats) across six show dates. The first day (Friday) leads with a gross of ₹2.33cr, while Hyderabad emerged as the top city with earnings of ₹84.53Lac. The data is based on 1,639 shows at 464 cinemas in 203 cities.

Sales report

'Ranabaali' sold 1.5L tickets for Day 1

On its opening day, Ranabaali sold 1.55L tickets across 1,639 shows with an average occupancy of 24%.

The film had six houseful shows, four of which were fully sold out.

The top states contributing to the gross earnings were Telangana (₹1.2cr), Andhra Pradesh (₹90.67L), and Karnataka (₹15.27L).

City report

Top cities for the film on its 1st day

Hyderabad was the top city for Ranabaali on its first day, contributing ₹84.53L to the gross earnings. Bengaluru followed with ₹14.85L and Vizag-Visakhapatnam with ₹11.08L.

The top 10 cities accounted for 61% of the total gross earnings.

The film's morning shows were the fastest to fill up, with an occupancy rate of 27%, while afternoon shows were slower at 22%.

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Format analysis

Share of different versions of 'Ranabaali'

The Telugu 2D version of Ranabaali accounted for 99% of the gross earnings on Day 1, generating ₹2.28cr from 1,579 shows.

Premium formats such as IMAX, 4DX, Dolby, ICE, and EPIQ contributed to just 1% of the total gross from less than 1% of the shows.

The Tamil 2D version also contributed to the earnings with ₹65.86K from 30 shows on Friday.

The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and also stars Arnold Vosloo. It will be released on Friday.

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