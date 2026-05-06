Ranaut returns in 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' thriller inspired by Cama Entertainment May 06, 2026

Kangana Ranaut is back with Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, hitting theaters on June 12, 2026.

This thriller is inspired by the true story of Cama Hospital staff who saved 400 lives during the November 26, 2008, Mumbai attacks.

Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film shines a light on everyday heroes, nurses, ward boys, and cleaners who stepped up when it mattered most.