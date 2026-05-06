Ranaut returns in 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' thriller inspired by Cama
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut is back with Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, hitting theaters on June 12, 2026.
This thriller is inspired by the true story of Cama Hospital staff who saved 400 lives during the November 26, 2008, Mumbai attacks.
Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film shines a light on everyday heroes, nurses, ward boys, and cleaners who stepped up when it mattered most.
'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' producers highlight resilience
The movie features Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, and Zahid Khan alongside Kangana.
Produced by Pen Studios with Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations, it's all about resilience and compassion in tough times.
Producer Jayantilal Gada praised its focus on strong women; Tapadia calls it a tribute to courage and sacrifice when the country needed it most.