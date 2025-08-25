Next Article
Ranbir-Alia's ₹250cr bungalow is a blend of vintage-modern style
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's new Mumbai bungalow, Krishna Raj, is trending after a video tour went viral.
This six-story mansion, valued at ₹250 crore, blends the Kapoor family's film legacy with sleek modern style—think vertical gardens, floor-to-ceiling glass panels, and a minimalist vibe.
A legacy home
Krishna Raj has been in the Kapoor family for decades—first owned by Raj and Krishna Raj Kapoor, then home to Rishi and Neetu Kapoor since the 1980s.
Now Ranbir and Alia are set to move in soon, possibly registering it under their daughter Raha's name.
For them, it's not just about luxury living; it's about carrying forward a piece of Bollywood history.