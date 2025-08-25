Ranbir-Alia's ₹250cr bungalow is a blend of vintage-modern style

A legacy home

Krishna Raj has been in the Kapoor family for decades—first owned by Raj and Krishna Raj Kapoor, then home to Rishi and Neetu Kapoor since the 1980s.

Now Ranbir and Alia are set to move in soon, possibly registering it under their daughter Raha's name.

For them, it's not just about luxury living; it's about carrying forward a piece of Bollywood history.