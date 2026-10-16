Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi to promote 'Ramayana' on 'KBC 18'

The upcoming episode of KBC 18 is likely to be especially interesting due to Kapoor's past collaboration with Bachchan.

The two actors starred together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva in 2022, where Kapoor played Shiva and Bachchan essayed the role of Guru.

Moreover, Kapoor has a long-standing family bond with Bachchan through his late father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.