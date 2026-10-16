Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi to promote 'Ramayana' on 'KBC 18'
What's the story
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will be appearing on the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, to promote their upcoming film Ramayana. The shoot is scheduled for Saturday, reported IANS. The actors are expected to discuss various aspects of the mythological drama, including their experiences working on this ambitious project.
Past connection
Kapoor's past collaboration with Bachchan
The upcoming episode of KBC 18 is likely to be especially interesting due to Kapoor's past collaboration with Bachchan.
The two actors starred together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva in 2022, where Kapoor played Shiva and Bachchan essayed the role of Guru.
Moreover, Kapoor has a long-standing family bond with Bachchan through his late father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.
Film details
Everything about 'Ramayana'
In Ramayana, Kapoor will be seen as Lord Rama and Pallavi will play Sita.
The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is being made on a grand scale.
It is the first part of a two-part adaptation of the epic.
The first part will be released globally on November 5, 2026. The sequel will follow on Diwali 2027.
Other cast members include Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.