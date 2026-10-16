'Wanted to unlearn...': Actor Rashami Desai on TV hiatus
What's the story
Actor Rashami Desai, who recently made her comeback to television with Star Plus's Sayonee, has opened up about her four-year hiatus from the small screen. In a recent interview with Screen, she spoke about the difficulties and judgments she faced during her career. "I had stopped working in between for 3-4 years...I didn't work a lot; I didn't feel like it," she said.
Career break
'I usually disappear for 3-4 years...'
Desai revealed that she often takes a break from the industry for three to four years after completing a show.
"I usually disappear for 3-4 years after doing a show."
"I really wanted to unlearn a lot of things. I did a lot of workshops; I was working on myself," she said.
Gender bias
Gender bias in industry
Desai also spoke about the gender bias she faced in the industry.
She said, "When someone is so passionate about her work, you cannot just look at her in a glamorous way. It happened to me, and I decided not to work then."
"TV does not make you an object. It gives you a platform. It is a very underrated platform."
"So many people told me I am an overexposed face. I was told my career is over."
Show details
All about 'Sayonee'
Desai's comeback to television is marked by the romantic family drama Sayonee, produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta under Dreamiyata Entertainment.
The show is an official remake of the Malayalam TV series Mazha Thorum Munpe, which aired on Asianet.
It also features Ajay Chaudhary, Jahnavi Soni, and Gautam Vig in lead roles.