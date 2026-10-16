'Wanted to unlearn...': Actor Rashami Desai on TV hiatus

Desai also spoke about the gender bias she faced in the industry.

She said, "When someone is so passionate about her work, you cannot just look at her in a glamorous way. It happened to me, and I decided not to work then."

"TV does not make you an object. It gives you a platform. It is a very underrated platform."

"So many people told me I am an overexposed face. I was told my career is over."