Rashmika Mandanna's 'Mysaa' teaser: Raw, fierce, and full of emotion Entertainment Dec 26, 2025

Rashmika Mandanna just dropped the first teaser for Mysaa, giving us a powerful look at her new role.

The clip shows her as a wounded Gond woman—limping, handcuffed, but still raising a firearm and letting out a primal growl.

With its gritty visuals and emotional intensity, the teaser sets up an action thriller rooted in the world of the Gond tribes.