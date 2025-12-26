Next Article
Rashmika Mandanna's 'Mysaa' teaser: Raw, fierce, and full of emotion
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna just dropped the first teaser for Mysaa, giving us a powerful look at her new role.
The clip shows her as a wounded Gond woman—limping, handcuffed, but still raising a firearm and letting out a primal growl.
With its gritty visuals and emotional intensity, the teaser sets up an action thriller rooted in the world of the Gond tribes.
What else to know
Mysaa is directed by newcomer Rawindra Pulle and features Guru Somasundaram, Rao Ramesh, and Easwari Rao alongside Rashmika.
Filmed in Telangana and Kerala forests, it's set to release in 2025 with music by Jakes Bejoy.
The makers call this teaser "just the tip of the tip of the ice berg," promising even more action ahead.