Why 'Stranger Things' S05 Volume 2 landed late in India
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 dropped worldwide on December 25, but Indian fans noticed it only showed up on Netflix here by December 26.
No tech glitches—just time zone math at play. The episodes went live at 5:00pm Pacific Time in the US, which translates to early morning the next day for India.
How Netflix's timing works
Netflix rolls out its big shows like Stranger Things at 5:00pm PT for this specific release.
For India, that means a 6:30am IST release for Stranger Things 5 Volume 2—so while the rest of the world might be binging already, we get it a few hours later simply because of how global release times are set.