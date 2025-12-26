Next Article
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' is smashing records, sequel coming soon
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's new movie, Dhurandhar, is about to cross the ₹700 crore mark in India—making it the country's second-biggest hit after Jawan.
Released on December 5, it's already pulled in ₹633 crore at the box office, thanks to a holiday release and strong buzz even with other films launching at the same time.
Record-breaking run and what's next
Directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt, Dhurandhar takes inspiration from real-life security events like the 2008 Mumbai attacks. It has outperformed big names like Stree 2 and Chhaava.
The excitement isn't stopping: Dhurandhar 2 drops March 19, 2026—and this time it'll release in Hindi plus major South Indian languages to reach an even bigger audience worldwide.