Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' is smashing records, sequel coming soon Entertainment Dec 26, 2025

Ranveer Singh's new movie, Dhurandhar, is about to cross the ₹700 crore mark in India—making it the country's second-biggest hit after Jawan.

Released on December 5, it's already pulled in ₹633 crore at the box office, thanks to a holiday release and strong buzz even with other films launching at the same time.