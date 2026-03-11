'Bro Code': Ravi Mohan drops title after trademark battle
Actor Ravi Mohan has decided to drop the title Bro Code from his upcoming film. This decision comes after a trademark dispute with IndoSpirit Beverages Private Limited, which had argued that the title infringed upon their registered trademark. The Delhi High Court has reportedly recorded a settlement between both parties following mediation under the Delhi High Court Mediation and Conciliation Centre.
As part of the settlement, the production house has agreed to remove the title Bro Code from all promotional materials and online content related to the film. This includes posters, trailers, and any other marketing assets that may have previously featured the disputed title. The Delhi High Court had earlier granted an ad interim injunction in October last year, prohibiting the filmmakers from using an identical or deceptively similar title.
Film to star SJ Suryah, Arjun Ashokan
In addition to dropping the title, Mohan has also withdrawn any proceedings he had previously initiated before the Madras High Court. Reportedly, the actor had alleged the whole issue surfaced after he refused a product placement deal proposed by the beverage firm. The now-untitled film will star SJ Suryah and Arjun Ashokan alongside Mohan. A release date next year is likely.