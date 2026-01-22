'Snow White,' Jared Leto lead 2026 Razzies nominations

The 2026 Golden Raspberries, or the Razzies, have announced their nominees for the worst movies and actors of the year. The live-action adaptation of Disney 's Snow White and Ice Cube's War of the Worlds lead with six nods each. Other top contenders include Hurry Up Tomorrow and Star Trek: Section 31 with five nominations each.

Award showdown 'Snow White' and 'War of the Worlds's face off Snow White and War of the Worlds are in contention for the worst picture award, along with Hurry Up Tomorrow, Star Trek: Section 31, and The Electric State. Both the films have also been nominated for worst remake, screen combo (with all seven dwarfs and Ice Cube), director (Marc Webb for Snow White; Rich Lee for War of the Worlds), and screenplay (Erin Cressida Wilson for Snow White; Kenny Golde and Marc Hyman for War of the Worlds).

Star-studded nominations Notable actors among 2026 Razzies nominees The 2026 Razzies also feature several Oscar winners among the nominees. Jared Leto is up for worst actor for Tron: Ares, while Ariana DeBose and Natalie Portman are nominated for worst actress for Love Hurts and Fountain of Youth respectively. Michelle Yeoh is nominated for worst actress in Star Trek: Section 31, Nicolas Cage for worst supporting actor in Gunslingers, and Robert De Niro for worst screen combo in The Alto Knights.

