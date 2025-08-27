Malayalam actor Rajesh Keshav critical after cardiac arrest during event
What's the story
Renowned Malayalam actor and television presenter Rajesh Keshav (49), popularly known as RK, is in a critical state after suffering a cardiac arrest during a live event in Kochi on Sunday night. The incident took place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, where he reportedly collapsed on stage toward the end of the program. He was immediately rushed to Lakeshore Hospital in the city for treatment.
Medical update
He is on ventilator support, says filmmaker
Filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi, who was present at the event, provided an update on Keshav's condition. He revealed that the actor underwent angioplasty and is currently on ventilator support. "What our dear friend Rajesh needs now is your heartfelt prayers," he wrote on Facebook. "He hasn't responded yet, except for some slight movements now and then."
Health concerns
Doctors suspect mild brain damage
Jayalakshmi also mentioned that doctors suspect there might be mild damage to Keshav's brain due to the cardiac arrest. He added, "We've realized now that what he needs the most to come back to life is our love and prayers." "The one who used to electrify the stage with his performance now lies still, relying on machines. It's heartbreaking."
Career highlights
More about Keshav and his career
Keshav is a household name in Kerala, known for his vibrant on-screen presence. He initially rose to fame as a television anchor and became one of the most recognizable faces on Malayalam television by hosting several popular reality shows. He has also appeared in films such as Beautiful, Trivandrum Lodge, Hotel California, Nee-Na, and Thattum Purath Achuthan.