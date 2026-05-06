Reportedly 'Spirit' pushed to December 1, 2027 avoiding Khan's Eid

Director Vanga seeks post production time

The shift isn't because of production hiccups. Shooting should wrap up early next year. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga wants extra time for post-production polish and to prep versions in Hindi and Telugu.

Fun fact: December 1 is special for Vanga since his hit Animal released on that date.

And if you missed it, the first-look poster dropped this January and got everyone talking with Prabhas's intense look and Triptii Dimri lighting his cigarette: social media loved it!