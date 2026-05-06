Reynolds posts selfie after 'It Ends with Us' legal settlement

Attorneys praise film, Lively Met Gala

Reynolds shared the sweet pic on Instagram Stories with Lively smiling and holding his head, accompanied by Millie Jackson's song "Here We Go Again."

Attorneys for both sides issued a joint statement said they're proud of the film's focus on domestic violence awareness but stressed how important workplace accountability is.

Just a day later, Lively showed up at the 2026 Met Gala in vintage Versace looking confident as ever — earning praise for her strength after months of legal drama.