RGV acquitted in long-running cheque bounce case

Here's how the case unfolded

After the cheques were dishonored, Shree filed a complaint under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

In January 2024, Varma was convicted and handed three months in jail plus a fine of ₹3.72 lakh; skipping payment would have meant an additional three months behind bars (for a total of six months).

He appealed, but things got tense when he missed court dates and faced a non-bailable warrant.

Later in 2024, both sides agreed to settle through Lok Adalat (an alternative dispute forum), leading to Varma's acquittal this September [2025] and closing out the criminal case against him.