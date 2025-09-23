RGV acquitted in long-running cheque bounce case
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is now in the clear after a Mumbai court acquitted him in a long-running cheque bounce case.
Back in 2018, his company issued two cheques to Shree for hard disks worth ₹2.38 lakh—one bounced due to insufficient funds, and the other was stopped by payment order.
Here's how the case unfolded
After the cheques were dishonored, Shree filed a complaint under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.
In January 2024, Varma was convicted and handed three months in jail plus a fine of ₹3.72 lakh; skipping payment would have meant an additional three months behind bars (for a total of six months).
He appealed, but things got tense when he missed court dates and faced a non-bailable warrant.
Later in 2024, both sides agreed to settle through Lok Adalat (an alternative dispute forum), leading to Varma's acquittal this September [2025] and closing out the criminal case against him.