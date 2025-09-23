How to catch today's 71st National Film Awards live

The 71st National Film Awards will be held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Tuesday. The ceremony will honor the best of Indian cinema from the year 2023. President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards in a ceremony starting at 4:00pm IST. The event is being organized by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India.

Ceremony details Live streaming details and more The star-studded event will see the presence of awardees, eminent personalities from the film industry, and jury members. Viewers across the country can tune in live on the PIB India YouTube channel at 4:00pm. This year's awards will celebrate exceptional performances by actors like Vikrant Massey (12th Fail) and Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), among others. The event will also honor Mohanlal with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his lifetime contribution to Indian cinema.

Award highlights Best Feature Film, Best Actor, and Best Actress The Best Feature Film award went to 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The Best Actor award was shared by Khan (Jawan) and Massey (12th Fail). Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress award for her role in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. Sudipto Sen was recognized as Best Director for The Kerala Story, while Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery won the title of Best Hindi Film.

Special recognition Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Mohanlal The nation has conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Malayalam superstar Mohanlal for his lifetime contribution to Indian cinema. The veteran actor has displayed remarkable versatility over his four-decade-long career, working in over 350 films across languages. He has left an indelible mark on both commercial and art cinema.