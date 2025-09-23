Next Article
Karnataka HC stays government-mandated ₹200 ticket cap
Entertainment
The Karnataka High Court has hit pause on the state's new rule capping movie tickets at ₹200, after major cinema groups and film producers pushed back.
They argued the cap, announced earlier this month, hurts their right to do business and doesn't fit all types of theaters.
What does this mean for you?
This stay means cinemas can set their own prices for now, which could affect how much you pay for movies in Karnataka.
The final court decision will decide whether the government can control ticket prices or if theaters get more freedom—something both moviegoers and cinema owners are watching closely.