'Kantara: Chapter 1' trailer out: Rishab Shetty's film looks massive Entertainment Sep 23, 2025

The trailer for "Kantara: Chapter 1" just landed, and fans are hyped for its October 2 release.

Prabhas launched the Telugu version, calling it "powerful and grand," while the film's visuals and story are already getting a lot of love online.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur (Hombale Films) and directed by Rishab Shetty, this one promises something big.