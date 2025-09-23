Next Article
'Kantara: Chapter 1' trailer out: Rishab Shetty's film looks massive
Entertainment
The trailer for "Kantara: Chapter 1" just landed, and fans are hyped for its October 2 release.
Prabhas launched the Telugu version, calling it "powerful and grand," while the film's visuals and story are already getting a lot of love online.
Produced by Vijay Kiragandur (Hombale Films) and directed by Rishab Shetty, this one promises something big.
Film will be released in multiple languages
A major highlight is an enormous war sequence that took 45-50 days to shoot, with over 500 fighters and more than 3,000 people on a specially built 25-acre set—making it one of the largest sequences ever attempted in Indian cinema.
"Kantara: Chapter 1" will hit theaters worldwide in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.