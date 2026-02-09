RGV reacts to 'under-16 social media ban' proposal
Entertainment
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma isn't a fan of the idea of banning social media for under-16s in India.
He feels blocking kids from platforms like YouTube and TikTok could actually hold them back, since these sites offer real-time learning and global exposure that's tough to find elsewhere.
'Such restrictions could delay digital literacy'
Varma points out that social media helps kids pick up skills like coding and new languages—stuff not always taught in school.
He worries that banning access will make Indian kids less digitally savvy compared to those in other countries, saying such restrictions could delay digital literacy and create an uneven playing field.