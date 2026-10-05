'It's safe for everyone': Richa Chadha decodes 'Hanuman Ansh's success
What's the story
Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has a different understanding of whether 2026 has been a great year for content-driven cinema. While Hanuman Ansh, one of the biggest surprise successes of the year, has emerged as a major hit, she believes it may be too early to conclude that the Indian film industry is witnessing a wider shift in audience preferences. She also shared what she believes could help Indian cinema become more driven by strong content and scripts.
Industry insights
'It is too early to say something good is happening'
Chadha told Zoom, "If it is in the context of Hanuman Ansh, that's a separate thing. What else has worked this year? Obsession is Hollywood, so we cannot compare our films to theirs."
"Mythological stuff does relatively well. Be it religious or mythological, it is safe for everyone to see. Yeh toh log dekhte hi hain (People are bound to watch this)."
"It is early to say ki kuch accha ho raha hai (that something good is happening)."
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On how Indian cinema could be more content-driven
Chadha suggested that "better scripts and money for writers" could help the Indian film industry become more content-driven.
Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, has been a major success. Despite opening to a quiet response, it gained momentum through word-of-mouth and continued to attract audiences weeks after its release.
The film crossed ₹300 crore in India and ₹400 crore worldwide within eight weeks of its theatrical run.
Box office success
Meanwhile, 'Hanuman Ansh' to get a sequel
Even with major releases like The Paradise, The Vvaan - Force of the Forest, and Drishyam 3 hitting theaters, Hanuman Ansh has continued to record steady collections. As of Monday, the film has crossed ₹423 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.
Following its success, the makers announced a sequel. Producer Anupriya Nagar said that the sequel's budget will not be increased to ₹20 crore despite the first part's success, as it may lead to unnecessary use of VFX.
New project
Chadha's new project, 'Musafiri,' is out now
Chadha and husband-actor Ali Fazal's production house, Pushing Buttons Studios, has launched a new project, Musafiri.
The eight-episode series explores stories of people from Mumbai and is hosted, written, and produced by Chadha. It is available on Phull Stop, the new YouTube channel launched by the couple.
The idea for Musafiri was born during Chadha's journey into motherhood as she became more curious about her surroundings and the city where she built her home, career, and family.