'It's safe for everyone': Richa Chadha decodes 'Hanuman Ansh's success

Chadha told Zoom, "If it is in the context of Hanuman Ansh, that's a separate thing. What else has worked this year? Obsession is Hollywood, so we cannot compare our films to theirs."

"Mythological stuff does relatively well. Be it religious or mythological, it is safe for everyone to see. Yeh toh log dekhte hi hain (People are bound to watch this)."

"It is early to say ki kuch accha ho raha hai (that something good is happening)."