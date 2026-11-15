The Oak Ridge Boys vocalist Richard Sterban dies at 83
What's the story
Richard Sterban, the bass vocalist of the renowned gospel quartet The Oak Ridge Boys, has passed away at the age of 83. He died on Saturday in Hendersonville, Tennessee. The cause was complications from bronchitis and pneumonia after a prolonged battle with cancer. Sterban had been part of The Oak Ridge Boys since 1972 and toured regularly until 2025, when his health began to decline.
Career transition
Sterban's early career and joining The Oak Ridge Boys
Before joining The Oak Ridge Boys, Sterban was a backup singer for the legendary Elvis Presley.
He left this job to join the vocal group, which is perhaps best known for its rendition of Elvira.
Over the years, he helped create songs that became favorites among country music fans.
Group achievements
The Oak Ridge Boys's musical legacy
Elvira, released in 1981, reached No. 1 on the country music chart and No. 5 on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 chart.
Other popular songs by the group include Bobbie Sue (1982) and American Made (1983).
They won five Grammy Awards and received 23 nominations throughout their career, performing for U.S. presidents and appearing at prestigious events like the Grammy Awards ceremony and the Grand Ole Opry.
Honors received
Inductions into prestigious halls of fame
In addition to their musical achievements, Sterban and his fellow band members were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015.
They also joined the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2001 and became members of the Grand Ole Opry in 2011.
Born in Camden, New Jersey, Sterban was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Hall of Fame in 1994 along with fellow Oak Ridge Boys member Joe Bonsall (who died in 2024).
Tribute
Country Music Hall of Fame CEO's tribute to Sterban
Following his death, Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young paid tribute to Sterban.
In a statement, he said that Sterban "used his unmistakable bass voice to connect commercial country music to its deep gospel roots."
Young called him a "steady force and a foundational figure in country music."
He added that Sterban helped the supergroup achieve 17 No. 1 hits and legions of fans worldwide.