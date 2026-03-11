Rihanna's home shooting was 'willful, deliberate'

According to a criminal complaint obtained by People, the shooting at Rihanna's home on March 8 was described as "willful, deliberate, and premeditated." Ivanna Ortiz , 35, a Florida resident, was charged on Tuesday in connection with the incident. Prosecutors allege that Ortiz traveled to the property in an "attempt to murder" Robyn Fenty (the singer's legal name).

Investigation details Shooter fired at the house multiple times Ortiz allegedly drove to the front of Rihanna's house and fired a semiautomatic rifle at it multiple times before fleeing the scene. Her white Tesla was later found about eight miles away from the singer's home at Sherman Oaks Galleria shopping center, where she was arrested. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J Hochman condemned the act, saying, "Opening fire in any populated neighborhood is extremely dangerous, puts lives at risk and will be fully prosecuted."

Legal proceedings Ortiz has been charged with several felony counts Ortiz faces 10 felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three felony counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper. The Los Angeles County Public Defender's Office has confirmed that it has been appointed to represent her. A statement from the office said, "Because this matter is pending before the Court, our Office cannot comment on the allegations at this time."

Advertisement