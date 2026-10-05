Rishab Shetty to lead Kannada sports drama next

"To give a prelude, go deeper into its roots, and tell a story that carries the soul of the land was both a responsibility and a privilege," wrote the filmmaker-actor on social media about Kantara Chapter 1.

"My heartfelt thanks to every single member of my team."

"The satisfaction I saw on the faces of the audience is still fresh in my mind. That moment, that silence, that applause, and the love that followed will always remain special to me."