Rishab Shetty to lead Kannada sports drama next
What's the story
Kannada actor Rishab Shetty, known for his work in the Kantara franchise, will soon star in a Kannada sports drama. The film will be directed by Chidambaram, who previously helmed the blockbuster Manjummel Boys. The two are collaborating on another project as well, per reports, but not much is known about the latter. Shibu Thameens is producing the sports drama, and it is currently in the pre-production stage.
Career updates
'Jai Hanuman' updates and about 'Kantara Chapter 1'
Shetty is also busy with Jai Hanuman, a mythological epic where he plays Lord Hanuman. The film, directed by Prasanth Varma, stars Rana Daggubati, with Teja Sajja expected to make a special appearance in the sequel.
Recently, Shetty reflected on the success of Kantara Chapter 1, which completed a year since its release on October 2. The film was a major milestone in his career and went on to become one of the biggest commercial successes of 2025.
Recent
'To give a prelude, go deeper into its roots...'
"To give a prelude, go deeper into its roots, and tell a story that carries the soul of the land was both a responsibility and a privilege," wrote the filmmaker-actor on social media about Kantara Chapter 1.
"My heartfelt thanks to every single member of my team."
"The satisfaction I saw on the faces of the audience is still fresh in my mind. That moment, that silence, that applause, and the love that followed will always remain special to me."