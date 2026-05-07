Rita returns in 'The Testaments' episode 7, helps Daisy prepare Entertainment May 07, 2026

In episode seven of The Testaments, Rita (from The Handmaid's Tale) is back, now part of Mayday in Canada.

She helps Daisy, a teen who's lost her adoptive parents to Gilead, get ready for a risky undercover mission by arranging for a new passport through a friend in immigration and some practical survival advice.