Rita returns in 'The Testaments' episode 7, helps Daisy prepare
Entertainment
In episode seven of The Testaments, Rita (from The Handmaid's Tale) is back, now part of Mayday in Canada.
She helps Daisy, a teen who's lost her adoptive parents to Gilead, get ready for a risky undercover mission by arranging for a new passport through a friend in immigration and some practical survival advice.
Daisy enters Gilead as Pearl Girl
Daisy heads into Gilead as a Pearl Girl recruit, with Rita reminding her to keep her guard up and avoid attachments.
Meanwhile, Agnes feels the pressure to fit into Gilead's strict rules.
The episode sets up Daisy as someone ready to push back against the regime's control, hinting at bigger rebellion ahead.