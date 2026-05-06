Robbie swaps Met Gala gown for baggy jeans at afterparty
Entertainment
Margot Robbie wowed at the 2026 Met Gala, but her real style moment happened at the afterparty.
She ditched her gold gown for comfy baggy jeans, a white T-shirt, and a sparkly jacket, showing that relaxed denim isn't just for lazy days anymore.
Her outfit highlights how celebrities are making loose-fit jeans a go-to choice for everything from parties to casual hangouts.
Hathaway and Paltrow embrace baggy denim
Robbie isn't alone: stars like Anne Hathaway and Gwyneth Paltrow have also been spotted in baggy denim lately.
With popular picks like Levi's 94 Baggy Jeans, Madewell's wide-leg jeans, and even affordable options from Gloria Vanderbilt, it's clear this trend is all about mixing comfort with style.
Looks like relaxed jeans are officially in everyone's rotation now!