Robbie swaps Met Gala gown for baggy jeans at afterparty

Hathaway and Paltrow embrace baggy denim

Robbie isn't alone: stars like Anne Hathaway and Gwyneth Paltrow have also been spotted in baggy denim lately.

With popular picks like Levi's 94 Baggy Jeans, Madewell's wide-leg jeans, and even affordable options from Gloria Vanderbilt, it's clear this trend is all about mixing comfort with style.

Looks like relaxed jeans are officially in everyone's rotation now!