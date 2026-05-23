Roy dazzles at Cannes pre-Amfar in black and gold gown
Entertainment
Mouni Roy made a splash at the exclusive Pre-amfAR event in Cannes, rocking a bold black-and-gold sculptural gown that mixed old Hollywood vibes with modern flair.
She kept things classy with minimal accessories, a quilted clutch, statement earrings, and a simple ring, letting her dress do all the talking.
Roy attends 'Bombay Stories's premiere
Roy's trip wasn't just about fashion; she was also there for her upcoming project Bombay Stories, which premiered at the Marche du Film segment during the festival.
Her appearances have been turning heads for both style and substance, showing she's making waves internationally with unique looks and exciting projects.