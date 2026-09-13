Roy's 'Lovers in the Blue Night' NETPAC win at Venice
Filmmaker Anuparna Roy just picked up the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival for her second feature, Lovers in the Blue Night.
The film follows four migrants whose lives cross in Mumbai, and marks Roy's second Venice honor: she won the Orizzonti Award for Best Director last year for Songs of Forgotten Trees.
Jury lauds film's multilingual sensitive vision
The jury called the film a "delicately sensitive vision" of people living on society's edges.
Told in Hindi, Sylheti, and Marathi, it centers on a closeted gay husband, his wife who works in a bar, a man involved in sex work, and a petty criminal, exploring survival and loneliness with honesty.
Up next: an Asian premiere at Busan International Film Festival in October.
Roy said, "I wanted to approach them with tenderness, dignity and honesty."