Russell Brand's rape trial begins

Brand became a household name in British television in the early 2000s with shows like Celebrity Big Brother's Big Mouth and Russell Brand's Got Issues. His eccentric stand-up performances also made him a popular live entertainer.

However, his career faced a major setback in 2008 when he quit his BBC Radio 2 show after offensive voice messages were aired, breaching UK broadcasting regulations.

The incident was widely criticized and labeled "Sachsgate," per CNN.