Russell Brand's rape trial begins
What's the story
British comedian and actor Russell Brand, 51, has arrived at Southwark Crown Court in London to stand trial for rape and sexual assault charges. The allegations involve six women and date back to the start of his career. He has pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape, one count of indecent assault, and three counts of sexual assault. Here's a look at his controversial career.
Career highlights
'Sachsgate' scandal in 2008
Brand became a household name in British television in the early 2000s with shows like Celebrity Big Brother's Big Mouth and Russell Brand's Got Issues. His eccentric stand-up performances also made him a popular live entertainer.
However, his career faced a major setback in 2008 when he quit his BBC Radio 2 show after offensive voice messages were aired, breaching UK broadcasting regulations.
The incident was widely criticized and labeled "Sachsgate," per CNN.
Hollywood journey
Brand's career continued to flourish after the scandal
Despite the scandal, Brand's career continued to flourish. His Channel 4 TV show Russell Brand's Ponderland was nominated for a BAFTA in the same year he quit his radio show.
He gained recognition in Hollywood with his role as Aldous Snow in the romantic comedy Forgetting Sarah Marshall and its spinoff Get Him to the Greek.
He also married pop star Katy Perry, but their relationship ended when he announced he was divorcing her by the end of that year.
New direction
His focus on spirituality and self-help
Brand has credited yoga and meditation for helping him deal with addictions to drugs, alcohol, and sex.
He wrote a self-help guide, Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions, in 2017.
His stand-up shows and podcasts began focusing more on societal trends, spirituality, psychology, and childbirth.
With his second wife Laura Gallacher, he launched a spirituality festival in Wales called Community in 2023. The couple has three children together.
Current endeavors
His recent online accusations against the British government
Brand has been hosting a podcast, Stay Free, and making YouTube videos for his Awakened Wonders online community.
He promotes this community as a counter to what he describes as the "corrupted and broken" old systems governing the world.
In September 2023, he accused the British government of trying to censor him online and described the claims against him as "coordinated" and "egregious attacks" by the media.
Case
Details about the trial
Now, coming to the trial, the court will hear allegations from six women spanning incidents from 1999-2009.
It was rescheduled from June to October 12 in March this year.
Brand has appeared in court twice since being charged in April 2025 on the basis of complaints from four women. Two more women were added to the charges against Brand in December.
Despite maintaining his innocence regarding all allegations, Brand has accepted that his sexual conduct was "exploitative" at times.