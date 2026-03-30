Russell Brand's rape trial delayed to October 

The rape trial of actor-comedian Russell Brand has been rescheduled from June to October 12. The decision was made by Justice Joel Bennathan during a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Monday. The judge said the delay will allow for a larger pool of jurors and more time for the trial, which could now last around two months instead of five weeks in the summer.

Charges Brand charged with 7 sexual offenses Brand, 50, has been charged with three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault. The allegations come from six women and span incidents from 1999 to 2009. The actor-comedian has denied all the charges against him.

Additional developments Four women's complaints were clubbed with two other women's allegations Brand has appeared in court twice since being charged in April 2025 on the basis of complaints from four women. Two more women were added to the charges against Brand in December. A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for June 16 and 17, 2026. The judge noted that if the trial had started in mid-June, it wouldn't have been possible to complete it on time.

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