Russell Brand's ex-assistant calls out his 'bad behaviour,' 'sexual appetite'
What's the story
Helen Berger, a former personal assistant to comedian Russell Brand, has made explosive allegations against him in court. She described his behavior as having an "insane sexual appetite" and being on "another level" compared to other celebrities. The allegations are part of the ongoing trial where Brand is facing multiple charges, including rape and sexual assault against six women from 1999 to 2009.
Job details
'Though I'd worked with celebrities before...'
Berger worked for Brand from June 2006 to February 2007.
She described the job as one of the hardest she'd had due to Brand's "non-stop energy."
She eventually quit because she was "sick of him" and burnt out.
"Though I'd worked with celebrities before and seen a lot of people normalizing bad behaviour, this was on another level."
"I think everyone else normalizing and dismissing Russell's behaviour made me think, I guess, this is just the way it is."
Allegations
'He did the whole interview in his underwear...'
Berger recalled, "He was always in his underwear, he loved walking around in his underwear with no shirt on."
"I remember Sadie Frost came over to interview him. He did the whole interview in his underwear and no shirt and an open robe."
Berger reveals, "In addition to his busy work, he had an insane sexual appetite and was sleeping with people day and night."
Discomfort
Berger witnessed several sexual encounters
Berger recalled feeling uncomfortable when Brand asked her to get women's phone numbers for him while filming an MTV show.
She also had to keep his mother and girlfriend away from his dressing room because he was having sex with someone.
She even overheard him receiving oral sex in a women's toilet cubicle, recognizing his distinctive cowboy boots.
"He never seemed happy after sex, more so depressed," she alleged.
Treatment of women
Allegations of treating women poorly
Berger claimed to have seen Brand treat women poorly.
She recalled an incident where he was "hitting on" a woman with a boyfriend, and when she rejected him, he simply moved on to the next woman.
The court also heard from the manager of a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by Brand in 2009 at Channel 4.
Meanwhile, he has denied all charges.