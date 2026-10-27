Russell Brand's ex-assistant calls out his 'bad behaviour,' 'sexual appetite'

Berger worked for Brand from June 2006 to February 2007.

She described the job as one of the hardest she'd had due to Brand's "non-stop energy."

She eventually quit because she was "sick of him" and burnt out.

"Though I'd worked with celebrities before and seen a lot of people normalizing bad behaviour, this was on another level."

"I think everyone else normalizing and dismissing Russell's behaviour made me think, I guess, this is just the way it is."