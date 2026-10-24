Ryu Murakami, author of 'Audition,' dies at 74, Gentosha confirms
Entertainment
Ryu Murakami, the Japanese author behind the cult novel Audition, has passed away at 74.
His publisher, Gentosha, confirmed he died at home on October 17, 2026, with a private funeral held.
In his lifetime, Murakami wrote more than 40 novels and became a big name in Japanese literature.
'Almost Transparent Blue' won Akutagawa Prize
Murakami's first book Almost Transparent Blue won the Akutagawa Prize and set him up as a major voice.
Audition made waves globally, especially after it was adapted into a film by Takashi Miike.
His stories even inspired games like Yakuza and Silent Hill 4: The Room, and he tried his hand at filmmaking too.
Gentosha remembered him for aiming at younger generations and hinted there's still more of his work waiting to be discovered worldwide.