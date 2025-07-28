Next Article
'Saare Jahan Se Accha' arrives on Netflix next month
Mark your calendars—Saare Jahan Se Accha, a Hindi-language espionage thriller set in the 1970s, lands on Netflix August 13, 2025.
The story follows an Indian spy racing to stop a nuclear program, packed with mind games and high-stakes action.
The series will stream exclusively on Netflix
The series will stream exclusively on Netflix.
Anup Soni, Kritika Kamra are part of cast
Directed by Sumit Purohit, the show features Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, Rajat Kapoor, Tilo Tamme Shoma, Kritika Kamra, Suhail Nayyar, and Anup Soni—all tangled up in a tense world of spies and political intrigue.