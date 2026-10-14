Sabrina Carpenter to Dua Lipa: 'Clipper' earns $150K making videos
What's the story
Eknoor Singh, a 22-year-old from London, has turned his passion for creating short videos into a lucrative career. Known as a "clipper," he makes vertical videos for social media platforms that are designed to go viral, reported BBC. Singh earns over $159K annually from this work! He is paid by clients to make clips.
Business model
Singh's clients can be clothing brands, movie studios, podcasters
Singh's clients can be clothing brands, record labels, movie studios, podcasters, or influencers.
They provide him with longer videos, which he then watches and creates 30-60 second clips from.
These clips are uploaded on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, etc.
"The more views a clip gets, the more money I make," Singh said.
Career path
He discovered this job last year through Dua Lipa
Singh found his love for clipping last year, when a short Dua Lipa video on Instagram earned him $300.
"I was like, 'OK, this is a lot of money for simply posting a video.' I instantly knew how lucrative it could be."
He now earns "at least $13K...a month."
Singh looks for clips that are funny and quick to watch.
One of his clips last year was Sabrina Carpenter's reaction to someone stepping on her dress at the Met Gala.
Industry insight
Streaming industry analyst warns it's a tough business
Singh's success is part of a larger trend in the creator economy.
Lia Haberman, a social media consultant, said most "clippers" earn little to nothing.
"It mirrors the creator economy more broadly. The vast majority make little to nothing," she said.
Meanwhile, streaming industry analyst Devin Nash warned that successful "clippers" must "watch hours and hours of content, and they just live in that world."