Sabrina Carpenter to Dua Lipa: 'Clipper' earns $150K making videos

Singh found his love for clipping last year, when a short Dua Lipa video on Instagram earned him $300.

"I was like, 'OK, this is a lot of money for simply posting a video.' I instantly knew how lucrative it could be."

He now earns "at least $13K...a month."

Singh looks for clips that are funny and quick to watch.

One of his clips last year was Sabrina Carpenter's reaction to someone stepping on her dress at the Met Gala.