Sadie Sink to lead 'The Guest' film adaptation?
What's the story
Sadie Sink, the star of Netflix's Stranger Things, is reportedly in talks to lead a film adaptation of Emma Cline's bestselling novel The Guest. The project is being developed by A24 and Square Peg, with Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) in talks to write and direct. Per Deadline, Sink will also produce alongside Square Peg.
Story details
This is what 'The Guest' is about
Published in 2024 by Penguin Random House, The Guest follows a "calculating grifter who navigates the treacherous world of summer in the Hamptons."
The book was longlisted for the Pen/Faulkner Award and named best book of the year by several publications, including Time, NPR, Vogue, Elle, Harper's Bazaar, and others.
Sink reportedly expressed interest as soon as rights became available and quickly attached herself to the project.
Negotiation update
Sink has been busy with several projects lately
Despite competition from around 12 other buyers for the rights to The Guest, the Sink-Scafaria package from A24 and Square Peg reportedly emerged victorious.
The studio is currently in exclusive negotiations for the rights.
Meanwhile, Sink has been busy with her career after Stranger Things ended earlier this year.
She recently played Jean Grey opposite Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and will reprise her role in Marvel's upcoming X-Men film.