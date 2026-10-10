Sadie Sink to lead 'The Guest' film adaptation?

Published in 2024 by Penguin Random House, The Guest follows a "calculating grifter who navigates the treacherous world of summer in the Hamptons."

The book was longlisted for the Pen/Faulkner Award and named best book of the year by several publications, including Time, NPR, Vogue, Elle, Harper's Bazaar, and others.

Sink reportedly expressed interest as soon as rights became available and quickly attached herself to the project.