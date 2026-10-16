'Great Indian Kapil Show' promo: Glimpse of Saif-Kareena's anniversary special
What's the story
Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be featured on the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The episode, which will premiere on Netflix on Saturday, will celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary. In a recently released promo for the episode, Khan made a hilarious confession about his wife's unusual bedtime habit.
Promo details
Khan credited ghee for their youthful appearance
In the promo, host Kapil Sharma asked the couple about their secret to looking "forever young and fresh" after 14 years of marriage.
Khan humorously credited ghee for their youthful appearance, while Kapoor Khan added that they consume a lot of it at home.
Khan, however, revealed, "She doesn't only eat it but even rub it on her feet at night."
"Aap socho itni acchi romantic baat ki humare bedroom mein dhaba jaisa smell aaraha hai raat ko."
Fan reactions
Fans can't wait to watch the episode
Fans have been eagerly anticipating the episode, with one commenting, "I thought Saif's reaction on KBC was sarcastic, but now I genuinely believe he was actually happy about Ghee refilling lol."
Another wrote, "GOVARDHAN GHEE FOR 2 YEARS."
A third fan quipped, "Saif Ka humour." Another wrote, "I'm so excited watching my favorite heroine in my favorite show."
Personal milestones
Kapoor Khan shared unseen pictures with Khan on anniversary
On their anniversary, Kapoor Khan shared unseen pictures with Khan on Instagram.
She wrote, "Another year around the sun, forever to go."
Khan, who recently joined Instagram, also posted pictures with Kapoor Khan and their children.
He wrote, "There we go, that's perfect!! Happy Anniversary, Love."
The couple got married in 2012 after dating for five years and are parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh.