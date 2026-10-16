'Great Indian Kapil Show' promo: Glimpse of Saif-Kareena's anniversary special

In the promo, host Kapil Sharma asked the couple about their secret to looking "forever young and fresh" after 14 years of marriage.

Khan humorously credited ghee for their youthful appearance, while Kapoor Khan added that they consume a lot of it at home.

Khan, however, revealed, "She doesn't only eat it but even rub it on her feet at night."

"Aap socho itni acchi romantic baat ki humare bedroom mein dhaba jaisa smell aaraha hai raat ko."