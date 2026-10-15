Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan leases 2 office spaces for ₹23L/month
What's the story
Saif Ali Khan has reportedly leased two commercial units on Andheri Kurla Road in Mumbai to a fintech firm, Durva Fintech Private Limited. The deal was registered on September 29 and is worth a whopping ₹22.76 lakh per month! The lease agreement will run for five years, from May 10, 2026, to May 9, 2031, as per property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
Agreement specifics
The units are located in the Kanakia Wall Street building
The leased commercial units are located on a higher floor of Kanakia Wall Street, a building in Chakala, Andheri East.
The monthly rent for the combined 5,692 sq ft area is ₹22,76,800 or around ₹400 per sq ft per month on the RERA carpet area.
A security deposit of ₹2.36 crore has also been included in the agreement.
Property purchase
Khan bought these commercial units in November 2025
Interestingly, the registration documents also reveal that Khan had purchased these two commercial units in November 2025 for over ₹30 crore.
The total acquisition value of these units now stands at ₹30.75 crore.
Both purchases were registered on November 18, 2025, from Apicore Pharmaceuticals Private Limited.
Residential properties
His luxury apartment in Bandra West
Apart from his commercial investments, Khan also owns a luxury apartment in the upscale Bandra West area of Mumbai.
The actor bought this over 6,500 sq ft apartment for ₹23.5 crore from Satguru Builders in April 2012.
Before moving into this apartment, Khan and wife-actor Kareena Kapoor Khan resided in the Fortune Heights building in Bandra.