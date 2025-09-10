Next Article
'Saiyaara' deleted scene goes viral; fans want full version
Just before Saiyaara drops on Netflix this September 12, a deleted scene has taken over social media.
The clip—featuring Vaani Batra's emotional trip to Manali after her Alzheimer's diagnosis and flashbacks with Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday)—has fans buzzing and asking Netflix for the full, uncut version.
Fans also pointed out how little we see of Vaani
The viral scene also sparked disappointment about how little we see of Aneet Padda's character.
As one fan put it, "So many scenes of Aneet's solo performance were cut, and it's really disappointing."
Earlier, the cast had thanked everyone for their support as Saiyaara celebrated 50 days in theaters.