Box office: 'Lokah' becomes 4th highest-grossing Malayalam film
"Lokah Chapter One- Chandra," starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, has stormed past the ₹200 crore mark worldwide just 13 days after its August 29, 2025 release.
The film is now the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam movie ever, earning ₹108 crore in India and another ₹94 crore overseas.
Film is now chasing 'Thudarum's record
Made on a ₹30 crore budget by Dulquer Salmaan, it's now the second fastest Malayalam film to hit this milestone, only behind "L2 Empuraan."
With strong numbers from Kerala (₹68 crore) and the rest of India (₹40 crore), the film, led by Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, has clearly struck a chord.
Next up? It's chasing the all-time record of ₹237 crore set by "Thudarum."