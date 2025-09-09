Box office: 'Lokah' becomes 4th highest-grossing Malayalam film

Film is now chasing 'Thudarum's record

Made on a ₹30 crore budget by Dulquer Salmaan, it's now the second fastest Malayalam film to hit this milestone, only behind "L2 Empuraan."

With strong numbers from Kerala (₹68 crore) and the rest of India (₹40 crore), the film, led by Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, has clearly struck a chord.

Next up? It's chasing the all-time record of ₹237 crore set by "Thudarum."