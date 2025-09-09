Next Article
Jessie J makes stage comeback after cancer surgery
Jessie J just made her first stage appearance since breast cancer surgery this June, performing at BBC Radio 2 In The Park in England.
Her two-year-old son, Sky Safir, watched from backstage and then joined her on stage—making the moment extra special.
Jessie debuted a new song
Jessie debuted "Living My Best Life," a song that was released after her diagnosis. She shared on Instagram how grateful she feels to perform again.
Even while recovering, she's been working on new music and is excited about sharing it.
Jessie's tour rescheduled to 2026
Jessie had to postpone her UK and European Acoustic Tour to 2026 and cancel US dates as she prepares for another surgery later this year.
Still, she's staying positive and focused on what's next in both life and music.