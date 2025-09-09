Leonardo DiCaprio reveals he's 'slowing down' on acting

DiCaprio now wants to focus on movies that have lasting artistic value, not just box office hits or awards. He called Anderson "the dude of our generation" and is excited for their film, which drops September 26, 2025.

He feels 'emotionally 35'

In Esquire, DiCaprio shared he feels "emotionally 35," even though he turns 51 this November.

He also admitted he regrets passing up Boogie Nights for Titanic, calling the former "a profound movie of my generation" but saying Titanic still shaped his career in huge ways.