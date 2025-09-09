Next Article
Leonardo DiCaprio reveals he's 'slowing down' on acting
Leonardo DiCaprio says he's "slowing down a bit" and getting pickier with his acting roles.
The 50-year-old told People he's still up for big projects—like his new movie One Battle After Another with director Paul Thomas Anderson.
DiCaprio now wants to focus on lasting artistic value
DiCaprio now wants to focus on movies that have lasting artistic value, not just box office hits or awards.
He called Anderson "the dude of our generation" and is excited for their film, which drops September 26, 2025.
He feels 'emotionally 35'
In Esquire, DiCaprio shared he feels "emotionally 35," even though he turns 51 this November.
He also admitted he regrets passing up Boogie Nights for Titanic, calling the former "a profound movie of my generation" but saying Titanic still shaped his career in huge ways.