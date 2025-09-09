Next Article
Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter, Apple Martin, becomes Self-Portrait's new face
Apple Martin—daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay's Chris Martin—has just been announced as the new face of fashion label Self-Portrait.
The brand revealed the news on September 9, 2025, with Apple sharing her excitement in a video on Instagram.
This partnership will roll out portraits, films, and activations through the rest of the year.
Apple's campus style
Before the official reveal, Apple was seen wearing a Self-Portrait logo tee at Vanderbilt University, where she studies law, history, and society.
Her laid-back campus look—low-rise jeans and ballet flats—gave an early hint at this collab.
Now stepping into the fashion world while juggling college life, Apple's personal style is getting its own moment in the spotlight.