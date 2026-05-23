'Salbardi' drops on Prime Video starring Sawant in village mystery
Entertainment
Salbardi, a Marathi crime mystery starring Pooja Sawant, just dropped on Prime Video.
Set in a village shaken by unexplained deaths, the film blends suspense, superstition, and psychological drama as police officer Manorama digs for answers.
Directed by Ramesh Sahebrao Choudhari, it's got plenty of twists to keep you hooked.
'Salbardi' earns IMDb 9.1
Alongside Sawant, the cast includes Sonalee Kulkarni, Gashmeer Mahajani, Shashank Shende, and Bharat Ganeshpure.
With sharp writing from Rohit Shukre and produced by Anil Devde Patil and team, Salbardi is earning rave reviews: its IMDb rating sits at an impressive 9.1 thanks to its gripping story and standout performances.