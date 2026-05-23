'Salbardi' drops on Prime Video starring Sawant in village mystery Entertainment May 23, 2026

Salbardi, a Marathi crime mystery starring Pooja Sawant, just dropped on Prime Video.

Set in a village shaken by unexplained deaths, the film blends suspense, superstition, and psychological drama as police officer Manorama digs for answers.

Directed by Ramesh Sahebrao Choudhari, it's got plenty of twists to keep you hooked.