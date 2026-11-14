'No extra...oxygen': Director reveals Salman shot 'Maatrubhumi' in 'freezing weather'
What's the story
Superstar Salman Khan shot for his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace in extreme weather conditions. Director Apoorva Lakhia has revealed that the actor did not acclimatize to the cold and shot in freezing rain without extra oxygen. The team filmed on rugged mountain terrain at 14,000 feet, where temperatures reportedly dropped to -40°C. The revelations came after the makers recently dropped a four-and-a-half-minute trailer.
Filming challenges
Lakhia on Khan's dedication to the film
Lakhia recalled one of the toughest days of filming at Taro Plains, near a river.
"It was minus 7 degrees and raining, and the soldiers had to run up a slope," he told India Today.
He added, "Salman Sir had just landed the day before and decided to come straight to the set instead of getting acclimatized."
"We did three takes of him walking up and down in that freezing weather, and he did it without complaining...no extra oxygen, nothing."
Film's theme
More about 'Maatrubhumi'
Maatrubhumi is inspired by one of the most challenging chapters in recent Indian military history, the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.
It stars Khan as a courageous Indian soldier and explores themes of patriotism, sacrifice, and the desire for peace.
The trailer shows Khan in an action-heavy role with intense combat sequences, with Chitrangda Singh playing his wife.
Release date
Locations and release date
The film was shot in high-altitude valleys and alongside icy rivers.
Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is scheduled to release on December 4.
It will clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha at the box office.
The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan.