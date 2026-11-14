'No extra...oxygen': Director reveals Salman shot 'Maatrubhumi' in 'freezing weather'

Lakhia recalled one of the toughest days of filming at Taro Plains, near a river.

"It was minus 7 degrees and raining, and the soldiers had to run up a slope," he told India Today.

He added, "Salman Sir had just landed the day before and decided to come straight to the set instead of getting acclimatized."

"We did three takes of him walking up and down in that freezing weather, and he did it without complaining...no extra oxygen, nothing."