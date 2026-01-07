'Maa Inti Bangaram': Samantha looks strikingly fierce in 1st look 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has unveiled the first look of her upcoming Telugu film, Maa Inti Bangaram . The poster features her in a saree, standing confidently on a bus with an intense expression. The teaser-trailer for the film will be released on Friday (January 9) at 10:00am. The announcement has rekindled excitement among fans for Prabhu's much-awaited return to Telugu cinema.

Film details A collaboration of Prabhu and director Nandini Reddy Maa Inti Bangaram is a collaboration between Prabhu and director Nandini Reddy, who previously worked together on the hit film Oh! Baby. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth, Gautami, and Manjusha in key roles. It has been produced by Prabhu herself along with Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvvuru under their banner Tralala Moving Pictures. Her new hubby Nidimoru has also been credited as the "creator" for the film.

Actor's statement Prabhu's statement on 'Maa Inti Bangaram' Speaking about the film, Prabhu said, "Maa Inti Bangaram is a film that spoke straight to my heart the moment I heard it." "To be producing and acting in it under Tralala Moving Pictures feels deeply personal. It's a story rooted in love, belonging, and strength." The Family Man 2 actor added that she was excited to work with Reddy again as she trusts her vision implicitly.