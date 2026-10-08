Samuel L Jackson hints at Nick Fury's return in 'Avengers'

When asked what he could reveal about the upcoming movie, Jackson said, "I have no idea. [Marvel] hasn't told me anything, other than, 'You're not gonna be in this movie. You'll be in the next.'"

Although he didn't specify which film he was referring to, it's likely that he's talking about Marvel Studios's upcoming release Avengers: Doomsday (December 18).

The next film on the schedule is Avengers: Secret Wars (December 17), where Jackson could reprise his role as Nick Fury.