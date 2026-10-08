Samuel L Jackson hints at Nick Fury's return in 'Avengers'
What's the story
Hollywood actor Samuel L Jackson, who is known for his role as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has revealed that he will be appearing in an upcoming Marvel film. However, he admitted to not knowing much about the project during a recent interview with The Direct at the premiere of his new movie The Beast.
Upcoming project
'You're not gonna be in this movie'
When asked what he could reveal about the upcoming movie, Jackson said, "I have no idea. [Marvel] hasn't told me anything, other than, 'You're not gonna be in this movie. You'll be in the next.'"
Although he didn't specify which film he was referring to, it's likely that he's talking about Marvel Studios's upcoming release Avengers: Doomsday (December 18).
The next film on the schedule is Avengers: Secret Wars (December 17), where Jackson could reprise his role as Nick Fury.
Film details
Will 'Avengers: Secret Wars' and 'Avengers: Doomsday' be interconnected?
Helmed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, little is known about Avengers: Secret Wars.
The film will likely be the second part of a two-movie saga that'll start with Doomsday, similar to 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame.
This means most of Doomsday's cast will also appear in Secret Wars.
Jackson last appeared in the MCU in 2023's The Marvels and headlined a Marvel project for the first time with the Disney+ miniseries Secret Invasion.
Career highlights
Jackson's journey as Nick Fury in the MCU
Jackson has been an integral part of the MCU since its inception in 2008 with Iron Man.
He has appeared in several movies, including Iron Man 2, Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.