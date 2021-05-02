Samuel L Jackson's 'Protege,' JLo's 'Shotgun Wedding' get release dates

Production giant Lionsgate announced the release dates of many of its upcoming movies with the most notable one being The Protege starring Hollywood legend Samuel L Jackson.

The action thriller got a summer 2021 release and will come to theaters on August 20, 2021.

Lionsgate also announced when Jennifer Lopez-starrer romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding and White Bird: A Wonder Story will hit the theaters.

Movie

'Protege,' also starring Michael Keaton, tells the story of assassins

The Protege, which was earlier named The Asset, tells the story of Anna, played by Maggie Q, who is termed as the world's most skilled contract killer.

She was rescued as a child by skilled assassin Moody, played by Jackson.

Years later, when Moody is hurt, Anna's life takes a turn and gets entwined with another killer played by Michael Keaton.

New Release

JLo's rom-com 'Shotgun Wedding' to hit theaters in June 2022

Apart from Jackson's The Protege, Lopez and Josh Duhamel's romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding also got a release date. The film will hit theaters on June 29, 2022.

The lead pair took to social media after the announcement to express their excitement.

The movie will target the US Independence Day weekend and would compete with Universal/Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru releasing on July 1.

Information

'White Bird: A Wonder Story' will also release next year

White Bird: A Wonder Story will open in theaters on September 16, 2022. The film is based on a story by RJ Palacio's novel.

The period drama stars Bryce Gheisar, Ariella Glaser, and Golden Globe winners Gillian Anderson and Helen Mirren.

It's a story of love and resilience of a girl in Nazi-occupied France who gets to survive with the help of a young man.

Other projects

'American Psycho' TV series being made? Lionsgate drops hints

Meanwhile, the production giant recently also announced they might soon come out with a TV adaptation of Christian Bale-starrer cult classic American Psycho (2000).

Lionsgate TV Chairman, Kevin Beggs, confirmed it by saying, "We've just wrapped up Dear White People which was a really good experience, Blindspotting is coming up, American Psycho is in development. We're always exploring what we can do in television...."