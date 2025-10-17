Sunny-Sanjay-Mithun-Jackie's 'Baap' wraps up shooting, targets early 2026 release

The much-anticipated action film Baap, featuring Bollywood icons Sunny Deol , Sanjay Dutt , Mithun Chakraborty , and Jackie Shroff , has successfully wrapped up its production. While Bollywood fans went gaga over the casting coup, the multistarrer has finally finished its shooting schedule after three years. The film is currently in post-production and is slated for a 2026 release, per Mid-Day.

Production insights Fun and emotional songs to be part of 'Baap' The action drama, directed by Vivek Chauhan, began filming in June 2022. The principal photography was wrapped up in April this year with the completion of two songs remaining. One of the songs is a fun track featuring all four actors, while the other is a tribute to their brotherhood. Both songs have been choreographed by the film's producer Ahmed Khan, and were finished recently.

Post-production updates Film high on VFX; dubbing in progress The film is reportedly high on VFX, with all actors currently dubbing for their respective roles. A source close to the project revealed that the film will be ready by the end of this year, after which producers Zee Studios and Khan will finalize the release date. The source also revealed that one of the songs was initially planned to be shot on a set depicting an under-construction building, but was later filmed in Mizoram's jungles and Film City.