Sanjay Mishra buys ₹5.7cr sea-facing flat in Mumbai
Entertainment
Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra just picked up a sea-facing apartment on the 15th floor of Raheja Exotica Cyprus at Madh Island, Mumbai.
Registered on July 11, 2025, his new place offers over 1,900 square feet of space—including a roomy deck to soak in those views.
Mishra paid around ₹28.5 lakh in stamp duty and ₹30,000 to register the flat.
Madh Island is a favorite among Bollywood stars: singer Jubin Nautiyal grabbed an apartment here last December for ₹4.94cr, and neighbors include Vikrant Massey, Archana Puran Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi.