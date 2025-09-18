Sanjay Mishra buys ₹5.7cr sea-facing flat in Mumbai Entertainment Sep 18, 2025

Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra just picked up a sea-facing apartment on the 15th floor of Raheja Exotica Cyprus at Madh Island, Mumbai.

Registered on July 11, 2025, his new place offers over 1,900 square feet of space—including a roomy deck to soak in those views.