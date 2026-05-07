'Satan: The Dark' Ramalingam film hits Prime Video May 8

Tamilarasan praised despite 144 minutes runtime

The story jumps between past and present: today's timeline follows Marcelin (Mona Bedre), who becomes violent and throws her daughter Alisha's life into turmoil.

One reviewer liked Chandini Tamilarasan's intense performance as a woman who turns to Satan worship but felt the movie dragged at 144 minutes.

Still, it stands out for its striking Christian and occult imagery, thanks to a solid technical team behind the scenes.