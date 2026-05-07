'Satan: The Dark' Ramalingam film hits Prime Video May 8
If you're into supernatural horror, Satan: The Dark hits Prime Video on May 8.
Directed by Manikandan Ramalingam, this Tamil thriller first released in theaters in March and dives into the chaos that follows a cursed ritual from the East India Company era.
Expect dark sorcery, an unleashed evil force, and plenty of creepy vibes set in Hasthinapuram.
Tamilarasan praised despite 144 minutes runtime
The story jumps between past and present: today's timeline follows Marcelin (Mona Bedre), who becomes violent and throws her daughter Alisha's life into turmoil.
One reviewer liked Chandini Tamilarasan's intense performance as a woman who turns to Satan worship but felt the movie dragged at 144 minutes.
Still, it stands out for its striking Christian and occult imagery, thanks to a solid technical team behind the scenes.