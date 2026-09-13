Satyaa meets 'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha' cast in Varanasi temples

Shobinaw Satyaa, who stars in Hanuman Ansh, caught up with the cast of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha after prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Dev Sharma, Anjali Arora, and Rajniesh Duggal also visited the Kaal Bhairav Temple and took part in Aarti to seek blessings for their upcoming film.