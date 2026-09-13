Satyaa meets 'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha' cast in Varanasi temples
Shobinaw Satyaa, who stars in Hanuman Ansh, caught up with the cast of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha after prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
Dev Sharma, Anjali Arora, and Rajniesh Duggal also visited the Kaal Bhairav Temple and took part in Aarti to seek blessings for their upcoming film.
Sharma Arora Duggal praise spiritual films
Dev Sharma (Shri Ram) shared that spiritual movies help people reconnect with their roots and inner strength.
Anjali Arora (Mata Sita) mentioned her family was especially touched by Hanuman Ansh.
Rajniesh Duggal highlighted how these stories bring people closer culturally and spiritually.
Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha hits theaters on September 25, while Hanuman Ansh has already made a mark with ₹194.07 crore in domestic nett collection at the box office.